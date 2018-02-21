“Wozniak got the loudest applause from the nearly 5,000 people in the audience at the USF Sun Dome when he spoke out on net neutrality,” Manning reports. “‘This idea of net neutrality, it’s a fairness thing, anybody can publish equally. When the internet first came, that’s how we viewed it and how it was intended to be,’ Wozniak said. ‘Now it’s being converted, where countries control what you can and cannot access, and [internet service providers] say, you pay me some money, you get to come through. Big business has more control.'”
“There were lots of moments of levity in the hour-long interview, including Limayem’s opening volley of questions to get to know Wozniak better,” Manning reports. “Limayem: ‘Star Trek or Star Wars?’ Wozniak: ‘My son or my daughter? I can’t take a side.'”
MacDailyNews Take: Woz is very smart not to pick a fave when it comes to Star Trek vs. Star Wars!
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “sharkaf” for the heads up.]