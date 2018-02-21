“Steve Wozniak designed computers for fun in the late 1960s and early 1970s. The late Steve Jobs turned Wozniak’s projects into money, when the pair formed what is now Apple Inc. in 1976,” Margie Manning reports for The Tampa Bay Business Journal. “Wozniak traced the founding of the company and the lessons he’s learned along the way during an interview with University of South Florida Muma College of Business Dean Moez Limayem, at the kickoff event for the business school’s Thought Leaders Series.”

“Wozniak got the loudest applause from the nearly 5,000 people in the audience at the USF Sun Dome when he spoke out on net neutrality,” Manning reports. “‘This idea of net neutrality, it’s a fairness thing, anybody can publish equally. When the internet first came, that’s how we viewed it and how it was intended to be,’ Wozniak said. ‘Now it’s being converted, where countries control what you can and cannot access, and [internet service providers] say, you pay me some money, you get to come through. Big business has more control.'”

“There were lots of moments of levity in the hour-long interview, including Limayem’s opening volley of questions to get to know Wozniak better,” Manning reports. “Limayem: ‘Star Trek or Star Wars?’ Wozniak: ‘My son or my daughter? I can’t take a side.'”

