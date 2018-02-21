“Looking to snag some new Apple gear at a discount? T-Mobile can hook you up,” Angela Moscaritolo reports for PC Magazine. “The company just announced two “limited time” deals launching this Friday, Feb. 23: $200 off the iPhone X (or iPhone 8, 8 Plus, 7, or 7 Plus) and half off a second Apple Watch Series 3$329.00 at Best Buy.”

“To take advantage of the iPhone offer, you’ll need to trade in a qualifying device and purchase one of the aforementioned Apple handsets on T-Mobile’s 24-month Equipment Installment Plan,” Moscaritolo reports. “T-Mobile will give you back the value of your trade-in phone via store credit or a one-time bill credit, plus an extra two Bemjamins via a prepaid MasterCard.”

“Meanwhile, if you and a friend are both in the market for a new Apple smartwatch, T-Mobile has you covered,” Moscaritolo reports. “When you buy the Apple Watch Series 3, the carrier will give you half off a second one (up to $215).”

Read more in the full article here.