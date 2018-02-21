“A lot of hidden power resides in every Finder window,” Hardwick writes. “In this article, we’ve highlighted some of our favorite Finder tips and tricks to help you work more efficiently with files and folders on your Mac.”
“If you often work with files in a specific folder, then it’s worth setting it as the default folder that every new Finder window opens with automatically,” Hardwick writes. “Click Preferences in the Finder menu bar, and under the General tab you’ll see a dropdown menu under ‘New Finder windows show:.’ Select one of the options in the list, or click Other… to choose a custom location.”
Hardwick writes, “You can add convenient shortcuts along the top of the Finder window to any app, file, or folder you like, simply by holding down the Command (⌘) key and dragging the item onto an available space in the toolbar.”
MacDailyNews Take: There are some good Finder tips in the full article, many of which we use extensively. One of the most important is that we customize our Finder toolbars on all of our Macs to provide our most-needd tools. Another is using Finder Tabs, which, as longtime Mac users, was a bit of a hurdle to get used to at first!