“The Finder is a classic Mac system component that’s ever-present on your desktop, ready to help you find and organize your documents, media, folders, and other files,” Tim Hardwick writes for MacRumors. “It’s the smiling icon known as the Happy Mac logo on your Dock, and includes the Finder menu bar at the top of the screen.”

“A lot of hidden power resides in every Finder window,” Hardwick writes. “In this article, we’ve highlighted some of our favorite Finder tips and tricks to help you work more efficiently with files and folders on your Mac.”

“If you often work with files in a specific folder, then it’s worth setting it as the default folder that every new Finder window opens with automatically,” Hardwick writes. “Click Preferences in the Finder menu bar, and under the General tab you’ll see a dropdown menu under ‘New Finder windows show:.’ Select one of the options in the list, or click Other… to choose a custom location.”

Hardwick writes, “You can add convenient shortcuts along the top of the Finder window to any app, file, or folder you like, simply by holding down the Command (⌘) key and dragging the item onto an available space in the toolbar.”

