“Apple has dominated the smartwatch industry since the first Apple Watch debuted in 2015. Driven by strong demand for Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch saw its best quarter ever in the recently ended first fiscal quarter of 2018, exhibiting 50 percent sales growth year-over-year,” AppleInsider reports. “Over the same period, estimates from market analyst Canalys had Apple ship more Watch units than the entire Swiss watch industry, a first for any smartwatch maker.”
Beyond Watch,” AppleInsider reports, “AirPods remain a hot seller and is consistently out of stock on Apple’s online storefront.”
MacDailyNews Take: The 300th biggest company on the Fortune 500 is Alcoa with $9.318 billion in fiscal year revenue.
