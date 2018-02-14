“Apple CEO Tim Cook provided a bit of color on the company’s wearables business during Tuesday’s shareholders meeting, saying combined Apple Watch, AirPods and Beats headphones revenue is nearing that of a Fortune 300 company,” AppleInsider reports. “‘I’m not a big fan of that word,’ Cook said, referring to the term ‘wearables.’ Whatever Cook wants to call it, sales of Apple Watch, AirPods and Beats are growing. Thought to be leading the charge, at least in terms of revenue, is the premium priced Apple Watch.”

“Apple has dominated the smartwatch industry since the first Apple Watch debuted in 2015. Driven by strong demand for Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch saw its best quarter ever in the recently ended first fiscal quarter of 2018, exhibiting 50 percent sales growth year-over-year,” AppleInsider reports. “Over the same period, estimates from market analyst Canalys had Apple ship more Watch units than the entire Swiss watch industry, a first for any smartwatch maker.”

Beyond Watch,” AppleInsider reports, “AirPods remain a hot seller and is consistently out of stock on Apple’s online storefront.”

