“Apple’s HomePod is, like many of its more recent products, almost impossible to take apart without power tools or executive knowhow,” Serenity Caldwell writes for iMore. “But there is one moving piece.”

“The new-and-improved fabric power cable may not have the same connector as its Apple TV or iMac brethren, but it is removable — though it requires a hefty yank to make that happen (and an equally hefty shove against a table to get it back in place),” Caldwell writes. “But unlike Apple’s other products, the HomePod’s removable cable isn’t something you should consider doing regularly.”

Caldwell writes, “Apple doesn’t want its own in-store employees to fix HomePod cables (instead opting to send all HomePod repairs straight to centralized depots), [so] you might want to think twice about removing yours.”

Read more in the full article here.