“Every day I’m learning more and more about how HomePod works with Apple TV. It’s not just an AirPlay speaker,” Lory Gil writes for iMore. “You may not be able to ask Siri to start playing a movie for you, but you can ask it to pause, play, skip ahead, and skip back when you’re watching something on your Apple TV.”

“With your HomePod set up to your Apple TV, all audio playing from it can be adjusted by asking Siri for a little help,” Gil writes. “Siri is also there to help when you need to pause, play, skip ahead or skip back.

Gil writes, “Make sure the movie, TV show or video is either playing or paused on Apple TV, then say:”

• Hey Siri, Pause.

• Hey Siri, Play.

• Hey Siri, skip ahead [X seconds, minutes, or hours].

• Hey, Siri, go back [X seconds, minutes or hours].

Gil also explains that if you’d rather not use Siri to trigger playback, you control video playback on your Apple TV through HomePod using your iPhone or iPad, too!

MacDailyNews Take: Some of these things a bit hidden, but they work very well in practice! SEE ALSO:

