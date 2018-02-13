Responding to a shareholder’s question about a dividend increase, “Cook said Apple’s board intends to raise the dividend in April, but he didn’t provid[e] specifics,” AP reports.
“Investors have been anticipating a substantial dividend increase since Apple announced plans to take advantage of a temporary tax break championed by the President Donald Trump to bring an estimated $245 billion in overseas cash back to the U.S.,” AP reports.
MacDailyNews Take: As we expected.
