“Music has long been part of Apple’s raison d’etre; Steve Jobs drew inspiration from Bob Dylan to The Beatles to Yo-Yo Ma as he shepherded through products as iconic as the iPod,” Mike Prospero writes for Tom’s Guide. “So it’s only natural that when Apple came out with a smart speaker, it would be a great-sounding device and would look good doing it.”

“But when it comes to the “smart” part of ‘smart speaker,’ the $349 HomePod falls behind the competition,” Prospero writes. “Siri simply can’t do as much as Alexa and Google Assistant — [for instance, you can set only one timer with the HomePod, and you can’t name it] – but can it do enough for Apple diehards?”

“Above all, a $349 smart speaker better sound good, and on that, the HomePod delivers. It has seven tweeters, a large woofer and an array of six microphones that help the speaker automatically adapt its audio profile to the room it’s in,” Prospero writes. “Siri can identify music that’s playing, musicians in the song and more, but the big caveat is that the HomePod supports only Apple Music. By comparison, both the Sonos One and the Google Home Max support Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio and more. Yes, you can use AirPlay to stream music from your iPhone to the HomePod, but you may as well use any Bluetooth speaker at that point.”



Much more in the full article here.