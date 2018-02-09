“When you first power on your HomePod, it seeks out the nearest iPhone. It then copies all the settings it needs to connect to your home Wi-Fi network and your iCloud account. Once that’s done, connecting your Apple TV to your HomePod is dead easy,” Sorrel reports. “You just go to Settings > Video and Audio > Audio Output, and pick your HomePod from the list of available speakers. Because the HomePod uses AirPlay, and because it is already on your home Wi-Fi network, it really is that easy.”
Sorrel reports, “It’s amazing what a difference good speakers make to the experience of watching TV or movies, even on the small screen.”
MacDailyNews Take: HomePods make for very nice Apple TV speakers with high quality audio featuring deep rich bass. Give it a try, HomePod owners!
(Yes, UPS finally arrived with our HomePods!)