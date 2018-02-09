“Apple’s HomePod is a smart speaker, but primarily it’s just a very good speaker,” Charlie Sorrel reports for Cult of Mac. “Because the HomePod creates a wide stereo audio image, it’s also going to be great for watching movies. Today we’ll see how to hook up your HomePod to your Apple TV.”

“When you first power on your HomePod, it seeks out the nearest iPhone. It then copies all the settings it needs to connect to your home Wi-Fi network and your iCloud account. Once that’s done, connecting your Apple TV to your HomePod is dead easy,” Sorrel reports. “You just go to Settings > Video and Audio > Audio Output, and pick your HomePod from the list of available speakers. Because the HomePod uses AirPlay, and because it is already on your home Wi-Fi network, it really is that easy.”

Sorrel reports, “It’s amazing what a difference good speakers make to the experience of watching TV or movies, even on the small screen.”

