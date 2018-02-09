“Apple today has further expanded its TV application on iOS and tvOS,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac. “Following the addition of a dedicated Sports section a few months ago, users can now use the TV app to access live streaming news content from several different sources.”

“While not as extensive as the Sports interface, the News section in the TV app allows users to instantly access live streaming news content from several different networks,” Miller reports. “You get direct access to CBS News, CNN, Fox News, Cheddar, CNBC, and Bloomberg.”

Miller reports, “If you don’t have the dedicated application for one of those networks installed, tvOS or iOS will prompt you to install it directly from the App Store.”

