“Written by Eisenberg, who will serve as showrunner, Nanjiani and Gordon, Little America is based on the true stories featured in Epic Magazine and described on the site as ‘a small, collective portrait of America’s immigrants — and thereby a portrait of America itself,'” Andreeva reports.
“Apple’s slate is a mix of straight-to-series orders as well as projects, which are being developed for straight-to-series consideration,” Andreeva reports. “Little America is taking the latter route, joining drama Are You Sleeping starring Octavia Spencer. Straight-to-series orders include a morning show drama starring [Reese] Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, which has a two-season pickup, an Amazing Stories reboot from Steven Spielberg, a Ronald D. Moore space drama, a Damien Chazelle series, a comedy starring Kristin Wiig, world-building drama See from Steven Knight and Francis Lawrence, as well as docuseries Home from Matt Tyrnauer and Matthew Weaver.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Not quite as exciting (and surer-fire) as the straight-to-series orders (or the J.J. Abrams sci-fi drama that got away), but Apple’s slate is nonetheless filling out expeditiously!
SEE ALSO:
Apple loses bidding war over J.J. Abrams sci-fi drama ‘Demimonde’ to HBO – February 2, 2018
Apple and HBO in bidding war for J.J. Abrams sci-fi drama series – January 17, 2018
Apple’s TV tactics: Can Cupertino figure out the television formula? – January 16, 2018
Apple orders ‘See’ series, a futuristic drama from ‘Hunger Games’ director – January 10, 2018
Life after iTunes: Apple’s big media challenge – January 9, 2018
Apple developing new original drama ‘Are You Sleeping’ starring Octavia Spencer – January 3, 2018
Three more Amazon Studios executives move to Apple – December 26, 2017
Apple orders space drama series from ‘Battlestar Galactica’ producer Ronald D. Moore – December 15, 2017
Apple gives Jennifer Aniston-Reese Witherspoon series a 2-season order, confirms Spielberg’s ‘Amazing Stories’ reboot – November 9, 2017
Apple outbids Netflix for show starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon – November 8, 2017
Apple eyes iconic studio as base for Hollywood production push; vying with Netflix for high-profile Jennifer Aniston drama – September 1, 2017
The magic and misdirection of Apple’s streaming strategy – August 18, 2017
Apple wants to spend $1 billion on 10 original TV shows over the next year – August 16, 2017
Former WGN America president Matt Cherniss joins Apple in latest TV push – August 15, 2017
Rivals leaving Apple behind as Apple TV remains stuck in a test pattern – August 8, 2017
Apple’s so-called TV ‘strategy’ continues to be an embarrassing joke – June 30, 2017
Apple poaches Sony TV executives to lead major push into original content – June 16, 2017
Apple’s Eddy Cue alienated cable providers and networks with an assertive negotiating style – report – July 28, 2016