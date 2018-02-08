“Apple is developing Little America, a half-hour anthology series from Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, the Oscar-nominated writers of indie hit The Big Sick, SMILF executive producer Lee Eisenberg, Master of None co-creator/executive producer Alan Yang and Universal Television,” Nellie Andreeva reports for Deadline.

“Written by Eisenberg, who will serve as showrunner, Nanjiani and Gordon, Little America is based on the true stories featured in Epic Magazine and described on the site as ‘a small, collective portrait of America’s immigrants — and thereby a portrait of America itself,'” Andreeva reports.

“Apple’s slate is a mix of straight-to-series orders as well as projects, which are being developed for straight-to-series consideration,” Andreeva reports. “Little America is taking the latter route, joining drama Are You Sleeping starring Octavia Spencer. Straight-to-series orders include a morning show drama starring [Reese] Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, which has a two-season pickup, an Amazing Stories reboot from Steven Spielberg, a Ronald D. Moore space drama, a Damien Chazelle series, a comedy starring Kristin Wiig, world-building drama See from Steven Knight and Francis Lawrence, as well as docuseries Home from Matt Tyrnauer and Matthew Weaver.”

