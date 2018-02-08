“Spotlight, a system-wide macOS feature, allows you to find apps, documents, bookmarks, contacts, emails, items from third-party apps and more, from one central place on your Mac,” Christian Zibreg writes for iDownloadBlog. “In order to work properly, Spotlight relies on an indexed database of all the disks and files on your system that you haven’t explicitly excluded from searching.”

“When Spotlight is acting up, searching your Mac may not return results you’d expect,” Zibreg writes. “If that’s your case, then rebuilding the Spotlight index might help fix your problems.”

“For those wondering, Spotlight for Mac was announced at the June 2004 Worldwide Developers Conference and released with Mac OS X 10.4 Tiger in April 2005. A similar feature for iOS 3.0 with the same name was announced on March 17, 2009,” Zibreg writes. “iOS 11 has renamed the Spotlight feature as ‘Search.'”

How to rebuild Spotlight index on your Mac here.