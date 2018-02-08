“When Spotlight is acting up, searching your Mac may not return results you’d expect,” Zibreg writes. “If that’s your case, then rebuilding the Spotlight index might help fix your problems.”
“For those wondering, Spotlight for Mac was announced at the June 2004 Worldwide Developers Conference and released with Mac OS X 10.4 Tiger in April 2005. A similar feature for iOS 3.0 with the same name was announced on March 17, 2009,” Zibreg writes. “iOS 11 has renamed the Spotlight feature as ‘Search.'”
How to rebuild Spotlight index on your Mac here.
MacDailyNews Take: This is a good thing to do for those of us who like to keep their Macs in operation from many years. A periodic Spotlight re-indexing can clean up any wonky Spotlight behavior that may develop over time.