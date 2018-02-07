“Apple’s iOS 11.3 Beta has added the ability for you to disable a feature that throttles your iPhone’s performance whenever you’re experiencing some battery problems,” Don Reisinger writes for Tom’s Guide. “Of course, Apple recommends you don’t turn it off, but if you really want to do it, here’s how.”

1. Go to your iPhone’s Settings app.

2. Scroll down to Battery. Tap that to enter the Battery settings.

3. Here, you’ll see a new option for “Battery Health.” Tap on it.

4. Inside battery health, you’ll learn all about your battery performance and how things are going. If everything looks good, Apple will display that your battery’s “Maximum Capacity” is still at 100 percent. Under that, you’ll also see an option called “Peak Performance Capability” that will tell you that “your battery is currently supporting normal peak performance.”

Reisinger writes, “At the end of the message under Peak Performance Capability, you’ll see an option that says ‘Disable…’ Tap that.”

