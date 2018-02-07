1. Go to your iPhone’s Settings app.
2. Scroll down to Battery. Tap that to enter the Battery settings.
3. Here, you’ll see a new option for “Battery Health.” Tap on it.
4. Inside battery health, you’ll learn all about your battery performance and how things are going. If everything looks good, Apple will display that your battery’s “Maximum Capacity” is still at 100 percent. Under that, you’ll also see an option called “Peak Performance Capability” that will tell you that “your battery is currently supporting normal peak performance.”
Reisinger writes, “At the end of the message under Peak Performance Capability, you’ll see an option that says ‘Disable…’ Tap that.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Note: Of course, if you battery is degraded enough, you’ll experience an unexpected shutdown, which will turn throttling back on and you’ll get a recommendation to replace your chemically aged battery.
All in all, it’s pretty much how we wanted it to work:
Apple should provide a toggle switch in Settings where users specify if they’d like to keep running at high processor speeds even if it means rapid shutdowns or if they’d like to run at lower processors speeds to accommodate an aging battery that requires replacement. — MacDailyNews, December 27, 2017
