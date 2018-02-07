“The emoji list for 2018 has been published which adds 157 new emojis to the standard,” Jeremy Burge writes for Emojipedia. “This brings the total number of approved emojis to 2,823.”

“Emoji 11.0 today reached its final form and includes emojis for redheads, curly hair, superheroes, softball, infinity, kangaroo and more,” Burge writes. “Users can expect to see these new emojis on their phones in the second half of 2018.”

“Announced today by the Unicode Consortium, Emoji 11.0 marks the first time new components are available for hair color. Options are provided for red hair, curly hair, white hair, and baldness and these are available for use in sequences for men and women of any skin tone,” Burge writes. “Created in an Apple-like style, our sample images aim to capture how these emojis might look when arriving later in the year.”

Read more in the full article here.