“Senator John Thune, a Republican who chairs the committee, said in a statement that ‘consumers rely on clear and transparent disclosures from manufacturers to understand why their device may experience performance changes,'” Shepardson and Nellis report. “Thune said that in discussions with the [U.S. Senate Commerce Committee] ‘Apple has acknowledged that its initial disclosures came up short. Apple has also promised the committee some follow-up information, including an answer about additional steps it may take to address customers who purchased a new battery at full price.'”
“Consumers so far have filed some 50 proposed class action lawsuits over Apple’s latest iPhone software update, which they allege caused unexpected shutdowns and hampered the performance of iPhone models of the SE, 6 and 7 lines,” Shepardson and Nellis report. “Government agencies in countries ranging from Brazil to France and Italy to South Korea are also investigating Apple following complaints.”
MacDailyNews Take: In terms of needless self-inflicted wounds, this one is a doozy.
