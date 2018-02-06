“Apple Inc has seen ‘strong demand’ for replacement iPhone batteries and may offer rebates for consumers who paid full price for new batteries, the company said in a Feb. 2 letter to U.S. lawmakers made public on Tuesday,” David Shepardson and Stephen Nellis report for Reuters. “Apple confirmed in December that software to deal with aging batteries in iPhone 6, iPhone 6s and iPhone SE models could slow down performance. The company apologized and lowered the price of battery replacements for affected models from $79 to $29.”

“Senator John Thune, a Republican who chairs the committee, said in a statement that ‘consumers rely on clear and transparent disclosures from manufacturers to understand why their device may experience performance changes,'” Shepardson and Nellis report. “Thune said that in discussions with the [U.S. Senate Commerce Committee] ‘Apple has acknowledged that its initial disclosures came up short. Apple has also promised the committee some follow-up information, including an answer about additional steps it may take to address customers who purchased a new battery at full price.'”

“Consumers so far have filed some 50 proposed class action lawsuits over Apple’s latest iPhone software update, which they allege caused unexpected shutdowns and hampered the performance of iPhone models of the SE, 6 and 7 lines,” Shepardson and Nellis report. “Government agencies in countries ranging from Brazil to France and Italy to South Korea are also investigating Apple following complaints.”

