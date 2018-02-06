“Apple Inc. is pulling back on buying corporate bonds with its overseas cash as it prepares to bring the money home to the U.S., according to people with knowledge of the matter,” Nabila Ahmed, Sally Bakewell, and Sridhar Natarajan report for Bloomberg. “About $157 billion of Apple’s $285 billion in cash, mostly held overseas, is invested in corporate debt, making it a leading lender. The cutback in buying, echoed by other tech firms with sizable overseas holdings, such as Alphabet Inc. and Oracle Corp., could have an impact on corporate borrowing costs.”

“U.S. companies with savings held offshore will likely move them home or use them by 2020, Credit Suisse analyst Zoltan Pozsar wrote in a Jan. 29 report,” Ahmed, Bakewell, and Natarajan report. “Investors in investment-grade corporate bonds have been bracing for a market with fewer buyers since the new U.S. tax law was enacted late last year. It gives companies incentive to repatriate their overseas money. Companies such as Apple have been buying bonds with offshore funds rather than simply holding cash.”

“U.S. companies have an estimated $3.1 trillion of corporate cash offshore, most of it in government and corporate bonds. The Trump administration’s tax bill slashes the tax rate on repatriated cash and liquid securities from 35 percent to 15.5 percent,” Ahmed, Bakewell, and Natarajan report. “Last week, Apple said it plans to bring its net cash position down to zero, meaning cash levels would equal debt outstanding. Apple held net cash of $163 billion at the end of 2017.”

Read more in the full article here.