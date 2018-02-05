MacDailyNews Take: Apple did not have “poor iPhone sales results” and anyone who tells you they did is either ignorant or a liar.

“Morgan Stanley believes Apple’s poor iPhone sales results and rising inventory levels are bad news for the industry’s chip suppliers,” Tae Kim reports for CNBC.

“‘Disappointing iPhone units combined with an inventory overbuild should continue to have a pronounced impact on Apple suppliers and the smartphone segment more broadly,’ Morgan Stanley semiconductor analyst Joseph Moore wrote in a note to clients Monday entitled ‘iPhone weakness is driving a sharp inventory correction.’ ‘We remain cautious on Skyworks Solutions, and see some risks to the broader semis cycle,'” Kim reports. “As a result, Moore reiterated his underweight rating on Skyworks Solution shares. He has a $85 price target for the chip supplier, representing 14 percent downside to Friday’s close.”

