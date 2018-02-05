“KGI says Intel can meet Apple’s technical requirements and offers more competitive prices,” Mayo reports.
“In November, KGI reported that Apple will improve LTE transmission speeds significantly by supporting 4×4 MIMO chipsets. At the time, Ming-Chi Kuo believed Apple would give about 30% of the orders to Qualcomm,” Mayo reports. “He is now claiming that Qualcomm will be excluded from 2018 iPhones altogether.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple is putting the squeeze on Qualcomm. They’ll be coming to the negotiating table with their collective tail between their legs, if they’re not acquired by Broadcom first.
