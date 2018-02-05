“Since iPhone 7, Apple has shared baseband chip orders for iPhones with Qualcomm and Intel,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac. “For the 2018 iPhones, KGI reports that Apple is set to rely on Intel as the exclusive supplier, amidst Apple’s ongoing legal battles with Qualcomm.”

“KGI says Intel can meet Apple’s technical requirements and offers more competitive prices,” Mayo reports.

“In November, KGI reported that Apple will improve LTE transmission speeds significantly by supporting 4×4 MIMO chipsets. At the time, Ming-Chi Kuo believed Apple would give about 30% of the orders to Qualcomm,” Mayo reports. “He is now claiming that Qualcomm will be excluded from 2018 iPhones altogether.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple is putting the squeeze on Qualcomm. They’ll be coming to the negotiating table with their collective tail between their legs, if they’re not acquired by Broadcom first.

