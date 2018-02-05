“Today, we found a new component called SecureChannel which suggests that Apple is working on a solution to allow users to log in to websites using their Apple ID,” Rambo reports. “Strings found in SecureChannel mention that a website using this authentication method will be able to access the user’s personal iCloud data, and while we don’t know which data exactly, it’s probably going to be limited to the user’s real name and e-mail address.”
Rambo reports, “This functionality is similar in some ways to the Apple TV’s Single Sign-On feature, which allows you to seamlessly log into various TV applications after one initial sign in.”
MacDailyNews Take: Anything secure that makes managing usernames and passwords easier is a Good Thing™. This feature would be yet another of the myriad benefits of owning an iPhone and/or iPad.