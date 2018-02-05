“Apple has kept CEO Tim Cook’s enterprise security promise and has staked space in one of the few growing sectors of the insurance market, revealing a new enterprise-focused cybersecurity offering brought to market with Cisco, Aon and Allianz,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “This is a big sector. The Fitch ratings agency last year claimed insurers earned $1.35 billion from cyber insurance premiums in 2016, up 35 percent on 2015.”

“The Ponemon Institute claims that over two-thirds of Global 2000 businesses have already experienced a data breach and that up to 3 percent of enterprise devices are affected by malware at any particular time — even though the businesses concerned aren’t necessarily aware of this,” Evans writes. “Already cyber attacks are costing companies $400 billion every year, according to Lloyds.”

“That’s the background in which Apple, Cisco, Aon and Allianze have come together,” Evans writes. “Apple’s big message to the enterprise couldn’t be clearer; it can now claim to be the most secure technology provider for the enterprise…”

