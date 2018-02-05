“The Ponemon Institute claims that over two-thirds of Global 2000 businesses have already experienced a data breach and that up to 3 percent of enterprise devices are affected by malware at any particular time — even though the businesses concerned aren’t necessarily aware of this,” Evans writes. “Already cyber attacks are costing companies $400 billion every year, according to Lloyds.”
“That’s the background in which Apple, Cisco, Aon and Allianze have come together,” Evans writes. “Apple’s big message to the enterprise couldn’t be clearer; it can now claim to be the most secure technology provider for the enterprise…”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple is reclaiming what was always rightfully theirs!
[Apple is] chasing after an outlandish Stevian dream: to take back the computer business from Microsoft… Like all the best fights, this one is personal. Steve Jobs is going to best Bill Gates. This fight is Shakespearean, elemental, and emotional; watching it unfold should be the most fascinating business story of this young millennium. – Jeffrey S. Young and William L. Simon, iCon Steve Jobs: The Greatest Second Act in the History of Business, 2005
