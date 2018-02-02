“Yes, the company’s name is Alphabet these days, but it might as well be mud, if you go by what some bears are saying,” Victor Reklaitis reports for MarketWatch. “They are pouncing following the search king’s weaker-than-expected earnings ($9.70 for adjusted EPS vs. forecasts for around $10).”

“The miss contrasts with the beats by Apple and Amazon — and by this morning’s jobs report,” Reklaitis reports. “One longtime worry for investors is that as people switch away from PCs to smartphones, Google has become more dependent on rivals like Apple to serve up its ads. Perhaps such fears have been confirmed, as Alphabet’s traffic acquisition costs, or TAC, came in above forecasts.”

“‘Google is at Apple’s mercy for search on iPhones, and that hurts because search has moved to mobile devices,’ says University of Michigan business school professor Erik Gordon for our call of the day,” Reklaitis reports. “This ‘increases its cost to acquire the revenue,’ Gordon tells the FT, which also flags the CFO’s hints about another TAC attack in the current quarter.”

