“The only thing that it may have disappointed on was that 77.3 million iPhone sales volume,” Wuerthele and Owen report. “But in the 14-week quarter a year ago, Apple generated $5.60 billion in revenue per week, with it topping $6.79 billion a week in the most recent holiday quarter.”
“In the U.S., companies report on a quarterly basis, so we periodically get a quarter that’s one week longer than the previous one, with the resultant mathematical oddities and bad compares,” Wuerthele and Owen report. “Coupling with what Apple is predicting for this quarter, combined with looking at the holiday’s sales data on a quarterly or weekly basis just takes a different angle of approach to what Apple has said all along —that there is no wavering in the strength of the iPhone X because of a hypothetical weak demand, as poorly predicted by Nikkei and other prognosticators.”
MacDailyNews Take: Gotta love those 14-week quarters!
