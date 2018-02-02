“For bitcoin enthusiasts, it’s been a tense few months watching the price of the cryptocurrency rocket to shocking highs and crash to worrisome lows,” Catherine Clifford reports for CNBC. “But not for Apple co-founder and bitcoin-curious Steve Wozniak. That’s because the inventor bought bitcoin when it was trading at $700 and pulled out at just the right time.”

“I remember getting interested in bitcoin some time ago,” Wozniak told CNBC in 2017. ‘It was $70 for a bitcoin, man and I went online and you had to have a special bank account at a special bank and I couldn’t buy any bitcoin so I gave up. Eventually I got some of them at the $700 stage,'” Clifford reports. “That means Wozniak made a lot of money. But ironically, his reason for getting out at a high point had nothing to do with profit. ‘The Woz,’ as the inventor is affectionately called, sold his bitcoin because riding the roller coaster stressed him out.”

“‘I don’t want that kind of care in my life,’ Wozniak says to an audience at the Nordic Business Forum in Sweden on January 2,” Clifford reports. “”Part of my happiness is not to have worries, so I sold it all — just got rid of it — except just enough to still experiment with,” Wozniak says. He is interested in using bitcoin to pay for things, he explains. Wozniak, a lifelong engineer, wrote his own formula for happiness when he was 20. Back then, even before he came into his own significant wealth as the co-founder of Apple, he decided that laughing and being happy is more important than gathering wealth and having yachts, he says.”

