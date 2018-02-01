Apple’s iOS 11.3 beta includes a new item, for which Apple administrators have hoped to see for many years, Aaron Freimark reports for Enterprise iOS.

enforcedSoftwareUpdateDelay

Supervised only. This restriction allows the admin to set how many days a software update on the device will be delayed. With this restriction in place, the user will not see a software update until the specified number of days after the software update release date.

The max is 90 days and the default value is 30.

Availability: Available only in iOS 11.3 and later and macOS 10.13.4 and later.

MacDailyNews Take: Great news for iOS admins!

