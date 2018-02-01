enforcedSoftwareUpdateDelay
Supervised only. This restriction allows the admin to set how many days a software update on the device will be delayed. With this restriction in place, the user will not see a software update until the specified number of days after the software update release date.
The max is 90 days and the default value is 30.
Availability: Available only in iOS 11.3 and later and macOS 10.13.4 and later.
Full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Great news for iOS admins!
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Guy” for the heads up.]