“It’s been one of the more persistent tech conspiracy theories: Apple slows down old iPhones to force people to pony up for new iPhones,” Heather Kelly reports for CNN. “This week, Apple confirmed what many have long suspected, but the company says it’s not some elaborate scheme to move more devices. An update to iOS may slow down some iPhone models to protect their older batteries and prevent them from suddenly shutting down.”

“Customers are angry that Apple didn’t disclose the feature when it was first released in an iOS update last year,” Kelly reports. “Two people are already suing the company, claiming the slow-downs caused ‘economic damages and other harm.’ They’re seeking class-action status.”

“If your phone is older than the iPhone 6, it’s likely regular wear, tear and maxed out storage are behind it slowing down. If you have an iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus or iPhone X and it feels unusually sluggish, it may warrant a visit to the Apple Store,” Kelly reports. “If you’ve determined an old battery is to blame, try replacing it with a new one before buying an entirely new phone.”

Read more in the full article here.