“Customers are angry that Apple didn’t disclose the feature when it was first released in an iOS update last year,” Kelly reports. “Two people are already suing the company, claiming the slow-downs caused ‘economic damages and other harm.’ They’re seeking class-action status.”
“If your phone is older than the iPhone 6, it’s likely regular wear, tear and maxed out storage are behind it slowing down. If you have an iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus or iPhone X and it feels unusually sluggish, it may warrant a visit to the Apple Store,” Kelly reports. “If you’ve determined an old battery is to blame, try replacing it with a new one before buying an entirely new phone.”
MacDailyNews Take: Sigh. This was all so easily avoidable.
