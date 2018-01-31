“But how did this perception develop? Was Mac OS X Snow Leopard really the gold standard of software releases, an undefeated champion in the halls of computing history?” Steeber writes. “Apple started the ball rolling at the announcement of Snow Leopard during WWDC 2009 by marketing it as having ‘no new features.’ Mac OS X Leopard had been a blockbuster release with over 300 new features, and Snow Leopard was a refinement.”
“In some ways, the narrative is out of Apple’s hands. The myth of Snow Leopard is bigger than life, a cultural reference rooted in nostalgia,” Steeber writes. “However, a kernel of truth persists underneath the mythology. Improvements to iOS and macOS, no matter how small, contribute to a better experience for everyone. Fixing bugs might not be as marketable as shiny new Animoji or a fresh design, but maintenance can only be deferred so long. If Apple can knock stability out of the park in 2018, maybe the legend of Snow Leopard can finally be put to rest.”
Much more in the full article – recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: It was the good old days not because Snow Leopard was perfect (it wasn’t), but because Steve was still with us.
We welcome Apple’s focus on quality even as we lament that what was once integral being allowed to work at Apple has now become a special occasion. There’s no need to stop to clean up the mess if the mess wasn’t made in the first place.
