“Nearly 13% of the 3,568 people surveyed said that they will purchase a smartphone in the next 90 days, the survey’s highest December reading in three years,” Owusu reports. “Additionally, respondents also favored purchasing iPhones at a 58% rate, the highest reading for the iPhone in the survey’s history. ”
When Apple reports earnings after the closing bell tomorrow, “analysts are expecting the company to report revenue of $87.38 billion, which would be the most revenue Apple has ever reported in a quarter,” Owusu reports.
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Strongest ever December. YKBAID.
SEE ALSO:
Apple sold a record 22.39 million iPhones in U.S. during holiday 2017 quarter – Counterpoint Research – January 31, 2018
Apple to release Q118 earnings, webcast live conference call on February 1st – January 8, 2018