“Apple Inc. took a chance by releasing three different iPhones in its most recent cycle, but that gamble is paying off, according to a survey by 451 Research,” Tony Owusu reports for TheStreet. “451 Research has polled consumer purchase intent for every iPhone model ever released and the firm recorded its strongest ever December reading during its most recent survey between December 14 and January 22.”

“Nearly 13% of the 3,568 people surveyed said that they will purchase a smartphone in the next 90 days, the survey’s highest December reading in three years,” Owusu reports. “Additionally, respondents also favored purchasing iPhones at a 58% rate, the highest reading for the iPhone in the survey’s history. ”

When Apple reports earnings after the closing bell tomorrow, “analysts are expecting the company to report revenue of $87.38 billion, which would be the most revenue Apple has ever reported in a quarter,” Owusu reports.

