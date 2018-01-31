“Shares of Apple Inc. slid 0.4% in premarket trading Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets analyst Tim Long downgraded the stock to market perform from outperform,” Emily Bary reports for MarketWatch.

“‘There has been much in the press about order cuts for iPhone X, and we believe a weaker mix in Q1 [the December quarter] will push estimates lower for March and beyond,'” he wrote,” Bary reports. “‘We still view the iPhone base as growing, and the devices are on average getting older,’ Long wrote. ‘However, without a compelling product cycle in September, we may see a slow upgrade cycle once again.'”

Bary reports, “Apple shares have fallen in six of the last eight trading days, mainly on concerns about a production slowdown for the iPhone X.”

