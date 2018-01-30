“It’s no shocker that Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is wary of Elon Musk and Tesla — he once said there is ‘way too much hype’ around the company. At a conference in Sweden last week, Wozniak, who owns two Model S vehicles, doubled down on his Tesla criticism — while still leaving an opening for future optimism,” Seung Lee reports for The Mercury News. “‘Now, I don’t believe anything Elon Musk or Tesla says,’ Wozniak said. ‘But I still love the car.'”

Woz “bought into Musk’s promise that the car would be able to drive itself across the United States by the end of 2016,” Lee reports. “But after Tesla broke up with the Israel company that developed sensors for Tesla and Musk’s promise wasn’t realized, his trust was damaged, said Wozniak.”

“Wozniak also took shots at the state of Tesla’s current state of self-driving technology,” Lee reports. “He said longtime car manufacturers such as Audi and BMW are ahead of Tesla in the race for self-driving cars.”

Read more in the full article here.