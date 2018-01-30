“After using the iPhone X for over two months, I’ve come to really love some of the subtler changes. They successfully make the X much smoother and more useful than previous iPhones,” Jessica Dolcourt writes for CNET. “And when you’re using the phone for hours a day, every day, even small conveniences add up.”

Here are the five that made the biggest impression on me, plus one runner-up that needs a little work:

• Lock screen notifications for your eyes only

• Face ID saves time logging into websites

• Fancy portrait selfies

• Easier app switching

• Tap to wake

• Runner-up: Maps navigation shortcut

“When you’re in Google or Apple Maps, in the phone app or in voice memos and open any other app, a colored indicator bubble appears around the iPhone X’s clock. You can tap this bubble from any screen you’re in to immediately return to your ongoing navigation, phone call or voice memo. It’s a terrific, time-saving shortcut that I absolutely love,” Dolcourt writes. “The only problem is that once you’re back in the navigation, voice memo or wherever, you can’t tap the same space to toggle back to what you were doing before.”

