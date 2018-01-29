“When your Mac starts slowing down, is it time to get a new one?” Apple Gazette writes. “Not necessarily. You may be able to revive your Mac with a few simple steps you can take at home. Update your OS, reduce login items, clean out your storage space, and optimize your system to enjoy a Mac that works like new again.”
“The first thing you should do when dealing with a sluggish Mac is update the OS,” Apple Gazette writes. “If your system software is out of date, updating it could do a lot to improve your device’s performance.”
MacDailyNews Take: Anyone use Trend Micro’s Dr. Cleaner app? If so, please let us know of your experience(s) below!