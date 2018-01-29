“After being diagnosed with Type-2 diabetes, I turned to Apple to help me to improve my health and make better lifestyle choices,” Bryan M. Wolfe writes for AppAdvice. “So far, things are moving in the right direction.”

“For a better part of a year, I stopped exercising on a regular basis. As a result, I gained 15 pounds. My eating habits also worsened. Even before the weight gain, my body mass index (BMI) showed that I was overweight. I was now officially obese,” Wolfe writes. “As part of my initial treatment for Type-2 diabetes, I’m now on Metformin to lower my glucose levels. As a precaution, my doctor also prescribed Lipitor and a daily aspirin to lower my risk of heart disease. Genetically, I’m at risk for heart problems and high blood pressure.”

“Despite my diagnosis, I’ve been told I can reverse the effects of Type-2 diabetes with continued exercise and by losing weight. I’m now in the process of trying to lose 50 pounds. One month in, I’ve lost 15 of those, which is a good start,” Wolfe writes. “Since being diagnosed with Type-2 diabetes in December, my iPhone has become my biggest partner in my treatment… My goal is to lift weights and do cardio at least three to four times a week. So far, so good on this count. To help me with this, I’m using my Apple Watch to keep track of my time on the Elliptical machine… In a short period, Apple has become a key player in healthcare. Thanks to Apple Watch and Apple HealthKit, the company is making it easier than ever for each of us to monitor and improve our health.”

Much more in the full article here.