“Just like most Apple products, when you purchase a HomePod, you’ll be able to pick up the company’s extended warranty known as AppleCare+,” Luke Filipowicz writes for iMore. “HomePod will cost you $349 for the device alone, and it’s totally understandable if you want to protect that investment.”

“The AppleCare+ plan for Homepod will cost you $39 on top of the $349,” Filipowicz writes. “With AppleCare+ in place for your HomePod, you’ll extend your warranty coverage from one year to two years and be covered for two incidents of accidental damage from handling the HomePod subject to a $39 service fee for each instance.”

“AppleCare+ will not cover damage deemed to be superficial or cosmetic, meaning if you scratch up the exterior of your HomePod, but it otherwise functions normally, you won’t be able to get the damage fixed,” Filipowicz writes. “Included in the AppleCare+ plan for HomePod is two years of telephone support for features like AirPlay, Wi-Fi, and the Home app.”

Read more in the full article here.