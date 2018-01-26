“Apple has been developing four next-generation iPhone projects: a 5.7- to 5.8-inch LCD device; a 6.0- to 6.1-inch LCD device; a 6.0- to 6.1-inch OLED device; and a 6.4- to 6.5-inch OLED device, according to Digitimes Research senior analyst Luke Lin,” Joseph Tsai reports for Digitimes. “But the vendor is likely to eventually launch the two LCD phones and the 6.4- to 6.5-inch OLED one.”

“The next-generation iPhone line-up is similar to the portfolio it launched last year: two LCD panel-based devices – the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus; and the OLED-based iPhone X,” Tsai reports. “Apple originally intended to push the two OLED iPhones and the 6.0- to 6.1-inch LCD iPhone, but has recently started leaning toward the combination of the two LCD models plus the 6.4- to 6.5-inch OLED iPhone, abandoning the 6.0- to 6.1-inch OLED model.”

“For the entry-level sector, Apple is preparing a new inexpensive smartphone similar to the iPhone SE for 2018, featuring the wireless charging functionality, but not 3D sensing,” Tsai reports. “The smartphone will begin mass production in the second quarter with the official launch in May or June, Lin noted.”

Read more in the full article here.