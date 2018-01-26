“The next-generation iPhone line-up is similar to the portfolio it launched last year: two LCD panel-based devices – the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus; and the OLED-based iPhone X,” Tsai reports. “Apple originally intended to push the two OLED iPhones and the 6.0- to 6.1-inch LCD iPhone, but has recently started leaning toward the combination of the two LCD models plus the 6.4- to 6.5-inch OLED iPhone, abandoning the 6.0- to 6.1-inch OLED model.”
“For the entry-level sector, Apple is preparing a new inexpensive smartphone similar to the iPhone SE for 2018, featuring the wireless charging functionality, but not 3D sensing,” Tsai reports. “The smartphone will begin mass production in the second quarter with the official launch in May or June, Lin noted.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s decision likely hinges heavily on OLED capacity projections. The fact that there are four devices being prototyped, when three are expected to ship, shows that Apple could still decide to go with two OLED iPhones (X and X Plus/Pro) and one LCD. Also, Apple may be looking to use Full Active LCD which allows for edge-to-edge bezel-less iPhones. Surely Ming-Chi Kuo will weigh in throughout the year to apprise us of Apple’s supplier moves, so we’ll very likely know what’s coming by this August at the latest.
