“Chazelle is an award-winning screenwriter, director and producer. His most recent film, ‘La La Land,’ won six Academy Awards last year, including Best Director for Chazelle and Best Actress for Emma Stone,” Otterson reports. “His previous film, 2014’s ‘Whiplash,’ received five Academy Award nominations and three wins, including Best Supporting Actor for J.K. Simmons.”
“This also marks Chazelle’s second foray into streaming television. Previously, it was announced that he was attached to executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the musical drama ‘The Eddy’ for Netflix,” Otterson reports. “The Apple project, however, will be the first time Chazelle has written and directed every episode of a series.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Like bears to honey…
Those who can wrap their heads around Apple’s massive cash mountain and the company’s unparalleled ability to generate cash can clearly see who the winner will be. The most talented producers, writers, directors, editors, actors, etc. are attracted to exactly what Apple has and makes in vast abundance: Cash. The king.
Like bears to honey, it’s happening already.
There will be a market for content that Apple will not want to put their name on. The also-rans that survive will do so by becoming the “skinamax” of the content streamers or by narrowly specializing and sharply focusing their branding. – MacDailyNews, January 3, 2018
