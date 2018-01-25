“Apple has given a straight-to-series order for a drama series that hails from acclaimed filmmaker Damien Chazelle, Variety has learned,” Joe Otterson reports for Variety. “Details of the series’ plot are being kept under wraps, but Chazelle will write and direct every episode of the series, as well as serving as executive producer.”

“Chazelle is an award-winning screenwriter, director and producer. His most recent film, ‘La La Land,’ won six Academy Awards last year, including Best Director for Chazelle and Best Actress for Emma Stone,” Otterson reports. “His previous film, 2014’s ‘Whiplash,’ received five Academy Award nominations and three wins, including Best Supporting Actor for J.K. Simmons.”

“This also marks Chazelle’s second foray into streaming television. Previously, it was announced that he was attached to executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the musical drama ‘The Eddy’ for Netflix,” Otterson reports. “The Apple project, however, will be the first time Chazelle has written and directed every episode of a series.”

