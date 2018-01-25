Apple Garosugil will open in Seoul on Saturday at 10 a.m., bringing Apple’s products, in-store programming and services together for South Korean customers to experience for the first time all in one place. South of the Han River, in the heart of the Gangnam area, the store’s 25-foot glass facade invites visitors in from the tree-lined street, where interior trees mirror those outside, blurring the lines between the street and store.

“We’re thrilled to open a new home for our customers in the vibrant city of Seoul and we look forward to continuing to grow in Korea,” said Angela Ahrendts, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail, in a statement. “Our stores are gathering places for the community where everyone is welcome to connect, learn and create.”

Today at Apple programming offers dozens of free sessions daily to inspire participants to learn and unlock their creativity in photography, music, art and design, coding skills and more. Led by Creative Pros, who are experts in the arts, the sessions bring the community together in the heart of the store — the Forum, with a dynamic 6K video wall.



Anyone can begin by taking a 30-minute Quick Start session, go further with experiential Photo Walks or attend a session for entrepreneurs, such as How to Run a Connected Business. Educators and developers can also get hands-on advice and specialized training in the store’s dedicated Boardroom.

The store features Apple’s full line of products and a curated collection of accessories. Lining each side of the store are Avenues, inspired by window displays along a shopping street, which have interactive displays for visitors to get hands-on with third-party products and accessories dedicated to music, home, coding and more. Through the Apple Store app, customers can also explore products, shop and register for Today at Apple sessions.

The store’s 140 team members will welcome visitors Saturday and provide the services and experiences that have become the hallmark for Apple Stores around the world. To register for Today at Apple sessions, visit apple.com/kr/today.