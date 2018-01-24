“The agency has claimed that it has had a problem retaining texts from Samsung 5 cell phones it had issued to agents and staff – among them Page, a senior lawyer who was briefly part of Robert Mueller’s special counsel team, and her lover Strzok, who was involved in both the Clinton and Mueller probes,” Chambers reports. “The FBI claimed that it could not find the texts because of ‘misconfiguration issues related to rollouts, provisioning, and software upgrades that conflicted with the FBI’s collection capabilities.'”
“Texts between FBI agent Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page exchanged between December 14, 2016, and May 17, 2017, are among a broader batch of missing phone messages that the FBI’s system failed to store because of a software upgrade glitch on many Samsung 5 cellphones,” Chambers reports. “The White House called them evidence of potential illegality at a briefing on Tuesday, and said the president believes it is of ‘great cause for concern’. Trump earlier tweeted they were ‘one of the biggest stories in a long time.'”
“Reports said the texts between them were exchanged on FBI-issued phones during the course of an alleged extramarital affair,” Chambers reports. “‘We will leave no stone unturned to confirm with certainty why these text messages are not now available to be produced and will use every technology available to determine whether the missing messages are recoverable from another source,’ Sessions said in a statement. The Justice Department last week revealed a critical gap in messages between Peter Strzok, a counterintelligence agent who worked on Hillary Clinton’s email case, and Lisa Page, an agent who worked with Strzok for a time on the special counsel investigation into Russian election interference. Texts the pair sent each other between December 14, 2017 and May 17, 2017 are missing, the department informed Congress.”
“A letter from Assistant Attorney General for Legislative Affairs Stephen Boyd to Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson on Friday said that the Department of Justice had learned ‘that many FBI-provided Samsung 5 mobile devices did not capture or store text messages,” Chambers reports. “‘Unreal. We’ve been asking for the remaining text messages between anti-Trump FBI agents (and former Mueller team members), Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. The FBI now says the texts are ‘missing,’ ‘ Rep. Mark Meadows, leader of a group of conservatives known as the House Freedom Caucus, tweeted. ‘If it wasn’t already clear we need a second special counsel, it’s abundantly clear now’.
Flabbergasted, Meadows told Fox, ‘They’re supposed to be out tracking terrorism and we can’t even find our own text messages?'”
Much more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Why would U.S. “intelligence” or any other agencies ever use insecure foreign-made products when superior, far more secure American products are readily available?
U.S Government Intelligence. The oxymoron that keeps on giving.
Why would the U.S. government choose an insecure mobile operating system on devices from a South Korean convicted infringer of a U.S. company’s patented intellectual property over said U.S. company’s vastly more secure products?
Could it be due to the fact that Google has already inserted some U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) code into Android while Apple does not accept code from any government agencies for any of their operating systems or any other products?
Nah, couldn’t be. That doesn’t make any sense at all. I must be craaazzzy!
I long for a simpler time. A saner time. A time when rewarding foreign companies that have been convicted of repeatedly and blatantly stealing intellectual property from U.S. companies with contracts financed with U.S. taxpayer money would be utterly unthinkable, not rubber-stamped.
Along with U.S. taxpayers who value their hard-earned money, any U.S. representative worth his or her salt should be livid right about now. That only one or two might be (if we’re even that lucky), is a pitiful testament to the absolutely clueless, generally moronic, and largely worthless dreck that fouls the houses of the U.S. Congress today.
Will some U.S. Congressperson or Senator finally luck out and stumble into a clue, then stand up and ask WTF is really going on here?
If not, a plague on both your houses, you unpatriotic fools.
U.S. citizens, contact your U.S. congressperson here. — SteveJack, October 22, 2014
SEE ALSO:
U.S. Government approves Samsung Galaxy devices for classified use – October 22, 2014
Samsung Android-based Knox security suite contains serious security flaw – December 27, 2013
Google has already inserted some U.S. NSA code into Android – July 10, 2013
‘World’s most secure Android Phone’ hacked in under 5 minutes at DefCon Hacking Conference – August 12, 2014
Surveillance companies hate Apple’s impenetrable iPhones, iPads; Android infinitely more exploitable than iOS – August 12, 2014
[Thanks to MacDailyNews readers too numerous to mention individually for the heads up.]