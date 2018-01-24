“President Donald Trump tweeted his contempt for the FBI on Tuesday as he demanded to know where the 50,000 text messages exchanged between two Federal Bureau of Investigation staffers accused of expressing views against him had gone,” Francesca Chambers reports for The Daily Mail. “Trump tweeted Tuesday night: ‘Where are the 50,000 important text messages between FBI lovers Lisa Page and Peter Strzok? Blaming Samsung!'”

“The agency has claimed that it has had a problem retaining texts from Samsung 5 cell phones it had issued to agents and staff – among them Page, a senior lawyer who was briefly part of Robert Mueller’s special counsel team, and her lover Strzok, who was involved in both the Clinton and Mueller probes,” Chambers reports. “The FBI claimed that it could not find the texts because of ‘misconfiguration issues related to rollouts, provisioning, and software upgrades that conflicted with the FBI’s collection capabilities.'”

Where are the 50,000 important text messages between FBI lovers Lisa Page and Peter Strzok? Blaming Samsung! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2018

“Texts between FBI agent Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page exchanged between December 14, 2016, and May 17, 2017, are among a broader batch of missing phone messages that the FBI’s system failed to store because of a software upgrade glitch on many Samsung 5 cellphones,” Chambers reports. “The White House called them evidence of potential illegality at a briefing on Tuesday, and said the president believes it is of ‘great cause for concern’. Trump earlier tweeted they were ‘one of the biggest stories in a long time.'”

In one of the biggest stories in a long time, the FBI now says it is missing five months worth of lovers Strzok-Page texts, perhaps 50,000, and all in prime time. Wow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2018

“Reports said the texts between them were exchanged on FBI-issued phones during the course of an alleged extramarital affair,” Chambers reports. “‘We will leave no stone unturned to confirm with certainty why these text messages are not now available to be produced and will use every technology available to determine whether the missing messages are recoverable from another source,’ Sessions said in a statement. The Justice Department last week revealed a critical gap in messages between Peter Strzok, a counterintelligence agent who worked on Hillary Clinton’s email case, and Lisa Page, an agent who worked with Strzok for a time on the special counsel investigation into Russian election interference. Texts the pair sent each other between December 14, 2017 and May 17, 2017 are missing, the department informed Congress.”

“A letter from Assistant Attorney General for Legislative Affairs Stephen Boyd to Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson on Friday said that the Department of Justice had learned ‘that many FBI-provided Samsung 5 mobile devices did not capture or store text messages,” Chambers reports. “‘Unreal. We’ve been asking for the remaining text messages between anti-Trump FBI agents (and former Mueller team members), Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. The FBI now says the texts are ‘missing,’ ‘ Rep. Mark Meadows, leader of a group of conservatives known as the House Freedom Caucus, tweeted. ‘If it wasn’t already clear we need a second special counsel, it’s abundantly clear now’.

Flabbergasted, Meadows told Fox, ‘They’re supposed to be out tracking terrorism and we can’t even find our own text messages?'”

Much more in the full article here.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews readers too numerous to mention individually for the heads up.]