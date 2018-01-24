“The additional controls are meant to appease iPhone owners outraged since Apple acknowledged last month that its recent software updates had been secretly slowing down older iPhones when their batteries weakened,” AP reports. “Many people believed Apple was purposefully undermining the performance of older iPhones to drive sales of its newer and more expensive devices. Apple insisted it was simply trying to extend the lives of older iPhones, but issued an apology last month and promised to replace batteries in affected devices at a discounted price of $50.”
MacDailyNews Note: Incorrect. It’s $50 off. It costs $29 through 2018, down from $79.
“Besides giving people more control over the operation of older iPhones,” AP reports, “the upcoming update dubbed iOS 11.3 will also show how well the device’s battery is holding up.”
MacDailyNews Take: We’re more excited about Apple’s improved ARKit and the new augmented reality possibilities it offers, the new Health Records feature, Business Chat in Messages, etc. than we are about the battery stuff.
