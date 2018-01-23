“Years after a disastrous first foray into sapphire production, Apple’s troubles with the super hard glass, or more precisely its manufacturers, continue, as the company on Monday was saddled with a lawsuit from material producer Hebei Hengbo Fine Ceramic Material claiming breach of contract,” Mikey Campbell reports for AppleInsider.

“While Hengbo’s filing with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California is highly redacted, the Chinese firm demands a jury trial for an apparent falling out between Apple over terms of a contract for high purity alumina melt stock, a material used to produce sapphire glass,” Campbell reports. “In what little can be gleaned from Hengbo’s complaint, the materials maker seeks to revoke a current Apple contract and collect damages from the tech giant for an undisclosed breach of contract. If the court determines such action is not possible, Hengbo asks Apple adhere to the original contract.”

Campbell reports, “Currently, Apple’s use of sapphire is limited to certain Apple Watch screens, Touch ID fingerprint sensors and protective covers for iPhone’s rear-facing cameras.”

