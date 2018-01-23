“While Hengbo’s filing with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California is highly redacted, the Chinese firm demands a jury trial for an apparent falling out between Apple over terms of a contract for high purity alumina melt stock, a material used to produce sapphire glass,” Campbell reports. “In what little can be gleaned from Hengbo’s complaint, the materials maker seeks to revoke a current Apple contract and collect damages from the tech giant for an undisclosed breach of contract. If the court determines such action is not possible, Hengbo asks Apple adhere to the original contract.”
Campbell reports, “Currently, Apple’s use of sapphire is limited to certain Apple Watch screens, Touch ID fingerprint sensors and protective covers for iPhone’s rear-facing cameras.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: It’s the dead end that never ends.
