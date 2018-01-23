“Every year, Apple’s first fiscal quarter (coinciding with the fourth calendar quarter) proves to be a monster period for iPhones,” Daniel Sparks writes for The Motley Fool. “Driven by the seasonality of the holidays and Apple’s annual updates to its iPhones just before the shopping season, the tech giant always posts its biggest iPhone sales of the year during the quarter.”

“Investors are particularly interested in this fiscal year’s first quarter, because it aligns with the first full quarter of availability of the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, and the launch of Apple’s special 10th-anniversary iPhone — the iPhone X,” Sparks writes. “In addition, with the iPhone X coming to market over three years since Apple last updated the overall form factor of the iPhone, investors will be watching to see whether Apple could have an unusually robust iPhone upgrade cycle.”

“Look for first-quarter iPhone unit sales growth of about 5% to 9%,” Sparks writes. “More specifically, Apple should sell around 82.2 million to 85.3 million iPhones in Q1, up from a record 78.3 million iPhones in the year-ago quarter.”

Read more in the full article here.