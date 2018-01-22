“Cook surprised a class of Grade 7 students from Scarborough, Ont., as they learned how to program robots to dance on tables using Apple’s Swift programming language, recently introduced by the company as a low-barrier-to-entry way of coding,” McConnell reports. “The Canadian visit follows a similar surprise last week, when Cook visited a school in the United Kingdom, as part of a whistle-stop tour of Europe, where Apple recently launched its ‘Everyone Can Code’ curriculum in several schools.”
Canada is an extremely important market for us. We have a great team in Canada… I want to do everything I can do to highlight their innovation, their companies and their work, because it is a critical part of the entire user experience. I wanted to come say thank you. Apple CEO Tim Cook
McConnell reports, “Denise Salsman, who teaches the Grade 7 class that Cook surprised, said that in less than a year of implementing code into the classroom, her students have seen an improvement in their grades. ‘Coding is something my students, who will have jobs we don’t even know about yet, need to know.'”
MacDailyNews Take: Rumor has it that, later in the day at a local establishment, Tim tried the mouse in a bottle gambit*.
*Just kidding, PETA. No, he didn’t. Not a single mouse was knowingly harmed at any point by anybody. And, yes, as even semi-regular readers know: We love Canucks!
