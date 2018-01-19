“In case it wasn’t already really clear, Apple is really, really sorry about slowing down old iPhones with creaky batteries, and it’s taking steps — ALL the steps — to make things right,” Raymond Wong writes for Mashable. “Upset iPhone owners can already get a new battery replacement at a reduced $29 cost, and Apple has pledged to release a software update that’ll show people the health of their batteries and let them turn any performance optimization on or off.”

“Said software update will be a great way to pacify the angry mob,” Wong writes, “but it’s also a bad idea.”

“By all accounts, this is a huge win for consumers. For once, Apple’s giving users a way to control how a core function of the iPhone works,” Wong writes. “This is where I think Apple might be backing itself into a corner. By caving into consumer demand to add this performance switch, it’s ceding partial control of the hardware and software to users. This is a bridge Apple should think twice about crossing. Apple is basically telling customers it no longer knows what’s best for your iPhone.”

