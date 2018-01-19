“‘Apple just announced they are giving their employees tax-cut bonuses,’ Trump said during a visit to a manufacturing plant in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, just outside Pittsburgh. ‘I just called Tim Cook and I thanked him,'” Lima reports. “Apple reportedly also told its employees on Wednesday that it would issue bonuses of $2,500 in restricted stock units, a measure Trump praised in Pennsylvania. Numerous employers have announced in recent weeks that they’d be offering their employees bonuses, with many attributing it to the Republican tax plan.”
“‘I said I will not consider our economic situation complete until we get Apple to start building some of those massive plants in the United States,’ Trump said,” Lima reports. “Cook told ABC News on Wednesday… ‘There are two parts of the tax bill. There’s a corporate piece and an individual piece. I do believe the corporate-tax side will result in job creation and a faster-growing economy.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Here’s hoping Cook is right and we see continued U.S. job creation and economic growth!
SEE ALSO:
Apple’s big repatriation cash winners: Shareholders – January 19, 2018
Why a record $38 billion U.S. tax payment is a good deal for Apple – January 18, 2018
‘We want to help America,’ Apple CEO Tim Cook says of moving foreign money back to the U.S. – January 18, 2018
Apple to build new U.S. campus, pay record $38 billion repatriation tax – January 18, 2018
Apple gives employees $2,500 bonuses after President Trump signed the GOP’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act – January 17, 2018
Looks like Apple is bringing nearly all of its $250 billion foreign cash back home to America – January 17, 2018
Apple plans to add $350 billion to U.S. economy and create over 20,000 new jobs over next 5 years, pay $38 billion in repatriated taxes, the largest ever made – January 17, 2018
Apple expected to issue less debt in 2018 now that President Trump has signed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act – January 16, 2018
Congressional Republicans deliver epic overhaul of U.S. tax laws to President Donald Trump – December 20, 2017
U.S Treasury: 90% of U.S. workers likely to see more money in take-home pay next month – January 13, 2018
Apple makes Trump-friendly investment in Finisar – December 13, 2017
Apple is backing up iPhone X’s Face ID and AirPods with American jobs – December 13, 2017
How Apple and Finisar are transforming the future of Sherman, Texas – December 13, 2017
Apple awards $390 million to VCSEL-maker Finisar; award will create 500 high-skill jobs at Sherman, Texas facility – December 13, 2017