“A few weeks back, Apple added ‘Give me the news’ to Siri’s repertoire of tricks in the latest beta version of iOS,” Brian Heater reports for TechCrunch. “The feature comes as the company is readying its smart assistant for the imminent arrival of the HomePod, the company’s first smart assistant-driven device.”

“The feature is now out of beta here in the States and the U.K. Asking Siri for the news will default to NPR in the U.S. and the BBC in the U.K.,” Heater reports. “If you’re so inclined, you can also switch to Fox News, CNN, and The Washington Post or Sky News and LBC, respectively.”

“The functionality depends on how you invoke it. Talking to Siri directly though the phone will bring up print articles. Triggering it through a non-visual interface like AirPods, on the other hand, will bring of a podcast news briefing,” Heater reports. “While the feature is beating HomePod to market (the exact ETA of the smart speaker is still TBD), it’s potentially useful in other scenarios, like the car, where a quick audio news briefing hits the spot.”

