“The feature is now out of beta here in the States and the U.K. Asking Siri for the news will default to NPR in the U.S. and the BBC in the U.K.,” Heater reports. “If you’re so inclined, you can also switch to Fox News, CNN, and The Washington Post or Sky News and LBC, respectively.”
“The functionality depends on how you invoke it. Talking to Siri directly though the phone will bring up print articles. Triggering it through a non-visual interface like AirPods, on the other hand, will bring of a podcast news briefing,” Heater reports. “While the feature is beating HomePod to market (the exact ETA of the smart speaker is still TBD), it’s potentially useful in other scenarios, like the car, where a quick audio news briefing hits the spot.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Perhaps Apple should have an event or something significant for HomePod (Super Bowl ad?) as people may have forgotten about it since it was last shown back in June 2017 at WWDC.
