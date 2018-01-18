“Amid the battles over bezels, screens, and battery life, there’s one thing that all iPhones have in common: They’re powerful enough to replace your PC,” Michael Simon writes for Macworld.

“For the majority of people, an iPhone is enough. Apple knows this. It’s already marketing the iPad as a computer, and the iPhone is just a stone’s throw away, with the same processor, OS, and storage capacity,” Simon writes. “The only real problem is that the screen is too small for doing lengthy work.”

“But if Apple were to think of the iPhone like a MacBook Air, it just might work,” Simon writes. “By combining the mobile prowess of the iPhone and the MacBook Air, Apple would create the ultimate mobile device, one that works as well in your hand as it does when you hook it up to a 20-inch screen.”

