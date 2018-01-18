“Apple’s arrival in the scripted originals space already is changing the price for top talent on the small screen,” Lesley Goldberg reports for The Hollywood Reporter. “The tech giant, estimated to enter the scripted genre with a budget of $1 billion in its first year, recently paid what sources say is upward of $1.25 million per episode to stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon for its 20-episode untitled morning-show drama. The eye-popping salaries also include fees for executive producing and points on the show’s backend. And that payday directly impacted the recently announced second season of HBO’s smash hit Big Little Lies, sources say.”

“Witherspoon and Kidman, say sources, received between $250,000 and $350,000 an episode for season one, plus exec producer fees and points off the show’s backend,” Goldberg reports. “Those numbers skyrocketed for season two not only because of the show’s success, but also because of the precedent of the massive payday Witherspoon scored from Apple.”

“Sources say the duo is getting in the $1 million-an-episode ballpark for season two, as well as points off the show’s backend and EP fees,” Goldberg reports. “Co-stars like Zoe Kravitz also are said to have scored significant bumps, with the actress’ total season-one salary of $380,000 jumping to $3 million for the sophomore run. Shailene Woodley, who earned $1.7 million for season one, is also said to be getting a sizable pay raise… Sums up one agent of the war for top talent in a landscape approaching 500 scripted shows: “If HBO pays Witherspoon her quote that Apple is paying, it inflates the whole ecosystem of TV actor salaries.””

