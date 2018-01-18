“Part of the appeal of the iPhone is its simplicity — you can grab it right out of the box and starting setting it up without reading any instructions,” David Nield writes for Popular Science. “However, behind that simple, intuitive interface, you’ll find dozens of lesser-known settings and options.”

Here’s a sample:

• Change the flashlight intensity: While your iPhone’s built-in flashlight can be incredibly useful, not every situation calls for a powerful beam. Luckily, you can enable a slider that lets you change the brightness of the light. To bring up the Control Center, swipe up from the bottom of the screen (or on an iPhone X, swipe down from the top right corner). Then do a firm 3D Touch press on the flashlight icon.

• Enable QR code scanning: If you like scanning QR codes—the black-and-white squares that look like tiny, jumbled chess boards—to launch websites or apps, you’re in luck: iOS lets you turn the iPhone camera into a QR scanner. From Settings, tap Camera and toggle the Scan QR Codes switch on. Now you can use the Camera app as normal, but when it pans over QR codes, it will automatically scan them.

22 more hidden iPhone settings you should know about here.

MacDailyNews Take: Here’s a bonus setting you should know about, too: Settings > General > Accessibility > Magnifier. Toggle it on and Magnifier will let you use your camera to, you guessed it, quickly magnify things. Once you’ve enabled Magnifier, just triple-click the side button (or the Home button on older iPhones not named “X”) to launch it. You can even snap a shot of what you’ve magnified (think tiny serial or model numbers on products, for example) for future reference.

