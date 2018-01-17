“‘The Taiwanese company has begun HomePod shipments. However, revenue contribution from the product to Inventec is expected to be limited this quarter, as the initial shipment is not large,’ a source in HomePod’s supply chain told the Taipei Times by telephone on condition of anonymity,” Li reports. “Hon Hai Precision Industry Co is the other assembler of HomePods. HomePod shipments this year are expected to reach between 10 million and 12 million units, with Inventec and Hon Hai each fulfilling half of the orders, the source said.”
“Apple unveiled its first voice-controlled smart speaker during the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference in June last year. HomePod was previously scheduled to hit the markets before the end of last year, but Apple in November issued a statement saying that it needed more time before the product is ready for customers,” Li reports. “The delay in HomePod’s launch was caused by the fine-tuning of software and hardware integration, said another industry source who also declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue.”
“As the companies in HomePod’s supply chain received a shipment notice from Apple at the beginning of this month,” Li reports, “it is believed that the product is to hit the markets soon, the second source said.”
MacDailyNews Take: It’ll be interesting to see how Apple advertises HomePod once it finally hits the market.
