“Yes, that’s right, you no longer need a dedicated satellite phone,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “What you need is a Thuraya SatSleeve.”
“Just slide on the sleeve, and BINGO! You have a satellite phone. In addition to offering support for calls and SMS messaging, the latest SatSleeves also have satellite data functionalities for emails, instant messaging, browsing and so on.,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “Yes, calls and data are going to cost you an arm and a leg (don’t be surprised if it adds up to several dollars a minute depending on where you want to use your handset). But for those time when you just have to make — or receive — that call, nothing beats a satellite phone.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Works everywhere!