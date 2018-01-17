“I find it pretty weird that there’s cellphone coverage on the top of Mount Everest, yet there are loads of dead spots in my neighborhood,” Adrian Kingsley-Hughes writes for ZDNet. “One way to get guaranteed cellphone coverage anywhere in the world is to own a satellite phone, and now you can transform your existing smartphone into a satellite phone by just sliding it into a case.”

“Yes, that’s right, you no longer need a dedicated satellite phone,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “What you need is a Thuraya SatSleeve.”

“Just slide on the sleeve, and BINGO! You have a satellite phone. In addition to offering support for calls and SMS messaging, the latest SatSleeves also have satellite data functionalities for emails, instant messaging, browsing and so on.,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “Yes, calls and data are going to cost you an arm and a leg (don’t be surprised if it adds up to several dollars a minute depending on where you want to use your handset). But for those time when you just have to make — or receive — that call, nothing beats a satellite phone.”

