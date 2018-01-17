“Apple Inc. needs to do better,” Tim Culpan writes for Bloomberg Gadfly. “For all the talk of cleaning up its supply chain, too many stories keep popping up about poor working conditions and excessive overtime.”

“Workers at Catcher Technology Co. were handling, and possibly breathing, noxious chemicals without appropriate safety equipment. Dormitory and showering facilities were subpar, and resigning workers had salaries withheld in what China Labor Watch says is a breach of labor laws,” Culpan writes. “Apple, for its part, says it sent additional auditors to the Catcher site but found no evidence of violations of its standards. This makes me wonder how it is that what Apple finds (or doesn’t find) is so incongruous with what’s uncovered by labor groups like CLW and by journalists.”

“I truly believe Apple is doing its best, and these efforts to clean up the supply chain are far more than a marketing ploy. I’ve covered the company and its suppliers for more than a decade, and have done my own site visits,” Culpan writes. “[But] too many incidents fall through the cracks, and Apple can’t seem to stop them.”

“A few months ago, I wrote that the company had lost its supply chain mojo as manufacturing discipline slipped. I believe the same can be said for compliance and auditing,” Culpan writes. “If Tim Cook and COO Jeff Williams really want to ensure their standards are met, and I believe they do, they need to recognize that the current approach isn’t working well enough.”

